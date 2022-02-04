Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in Hillsboro, OR
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, there are marijuana dispensaries located throughout Hillsboro, OR.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical dispensary in Hillsboro.
- In Hillsboro, Oregon recreational cannabis is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
- Dispensaries in Hillsboro, OR are cash-only because banks are still operated on the federal level, where cannabis is still illegal.