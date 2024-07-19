dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Elevate - Kirksville
Kirksville, MO
630 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
Elevate - Kirksville
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
400 N Baltimore St, Kirksville, MO
License DIS000024
StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm