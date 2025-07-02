Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Elevate - West Memphis
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
3600 N Service Rd, West Memphis, AR
License 00035
ATMStorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 20 minPaymentCash
Closed until 9am CT
Photos of Elevate - West Memphis
Promotions at Elevate - West Memphis
Updates from Elevate - West Memphis
0 Reviews of Elevate - West Memphis
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.