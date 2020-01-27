I didn't know we had an Elevated in Bozeman until I was in Billings and tried them there. they have even more stuff at the Bozeman one and it's different because its in a house, but still bomb ass flower. the Kongo is like over 30% thc.
I heard about the best edibles at the best prices, so I was lured in. It's a house so you have to park in the back, but once you are inside, it's wall to wall edibles. Gummies, chocolates, baked goods, hard candy, and the Snickers bars. If you like edibles, this is where it's at. They have flower and a bunch of concentrates too, but it's edibles for me.