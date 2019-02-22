rednewt on November 8, 2019

Great people that care about their customers. I have been searching for lower thc and higher cbd strains and they are the only place in Helena that were able to accommodate my needs. would recommend to anyone that has issues finding some variety. it's not just all 20%+ thc like most of the shops around here and they have a good constant stock of product. it took 3 years for me to find low thc and they had it day one when their shop was opened and I have not seen them run out of product. I have delt with other local shops only having certain strains every 2 months and selling out in 2 days, this is not the case with Elevated. best shop in town in my opinion.