Elevated - Brooks St
Elevated - Brooks St
dispensary
Recreational

Elevated - Brooks St

Missoula, MT
1905.3 miles away
Loading...
358 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Elevated - Brooks St

Elevated is a patient care facility and a recreational shopping experience. We cultivate, produce and curate Montanan-grown cannabis products. From the moment you walk through the door you will know you found the right place. You will be greeted by one of Elevated’s knowledgeable staff who are here to walk you through our selection of product and strains that are best for you from our ever growing selection of Marijuana flower, Marijuana concentrates, Marijuana infused edibles, tinctures, topical and Marijuana infused salves. You are in good hands at any one of Elevated’s dispensary locations. We are purveyors of fine cannabis, and cannabis products. All products are tested for safety, potency, and quality by accredited licensed labs here in Montana. In addition to our recreational offerings, if you are looking for a Montana Marijuana Program provider that is professional, discrete and compassionate, look no further. Call and let us help you Elevate your health today.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2401 Brooks St, Missoula, MT
Send a message
Call (406) 601-1166
Visit website
License D-100180-014
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7:30pm
monday
9am - 7:30pm
tuesday
9am - 7:30pm
wednesday
9am - 7:30pm
thursday
9am - 7:30pm
friday
9am - 7:30pm
saturday
9am - 7:30pm

Photos of Elevated - Brooks St

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Elevated - Brooks St