Auroch on November 30, 2019

As someone who had never done any kind of cannabis, I was nervous the first time I went in with my new card. The kind and caring employees made me completely forget all about my nerves as they helpfully answered every dumb question I had. And believe me, I had plenty. I've gone to many other fine dispensaries now but I will always come back here. In short, Great people, great selection, and great atmosphere! If I had one complaint it's that their couches are dangerously comfortable😴