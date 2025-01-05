48 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
Military Discount
Valid 12/23/2018 – 5/1/2025
Available to any current or former military personnel.
Must have military ID at the counter.
Military Discount
Valid 12/23/2018 – 5/1/2025
Available to any current or former military personnel.
Must have military ID at the counter.
All Products
Zour Apple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zour Apples
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pucker Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sister Glue
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Vision
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Horace
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Horace
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Dreams
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Boys From Oklahoma 1g Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Desert Extracts Live Resin Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bootlegger Resins
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
.5g Clementine Kush Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Timeless OG .5 g Cartiridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Nature's Key 50mg Brownies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Nature's Key 100mg Brownie
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Nature's Key 100mg Pot Luck Treat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Nature's Key 75mg Gummies
from Unknown Brand
75mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Nature's Key 250mg Gummy
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Cannabis Holiday Eggnog
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Cannabis Sweet Tea
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Cannabis Strawberry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Smack Your Smores
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Chocolate Covered Cake Pop
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Pumpkin Cake Pops
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cloud Surfer Suckers
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Ooo-Wee-Gooey Captain Cereal Bar
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Ooo-Wee-Gooey Cinnamon Punch Bar
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Kind Bites Chocolate Bites
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4each
In-store only
Woozies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Fairy Dust
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
The OGChef's Too Sticky Sauces
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Peppermint Spritz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Korova Mint Dip Cookie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Korova 5150 Bar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Treacle 2oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Treacle 4oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Korova Saturday Morning Cookie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Emerald Leaf Mint Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Emerald Leaf Fire Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12