Retail Location is under construction. Please order on our website. Free shipping for orders over $75. Elevated Goods is a promising new dispensary set to open its doors in West Jefferson, NC, dedicated to providing high-quality products in a welcoming and knowledgeable environment. ***While our physical store is under construction, we invite customers to explore our curated selection through our online platform.*** We offer convenient local (Ashe County) delivery and shipping options, with free shipping on orders over $75. Join us on our journey as we prepare to elevate your cannabis shopping experience!