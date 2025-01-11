Last updated:
Edible
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Elevated Goods
Retail Location is under construction. Please order on our website. Free shipping for orders over $75. Elevated Goods is a promising new dispensary set to open its doors in West Jefferson, NC, dedicated to providing high-quality products in a welcoming and knowledgeable environment. ***While our physical store is under construction, we invite customers to explore our curated selection through our online platform.*** We offer convenient local (Ashe County) delivery and shipping options, with free shipping on orders over $75. Join us on our journey as we prepare to elevate your cannabis shopping experience!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
111 Dogget Road, West Jefferson, NC
License EIN 99-4218100
Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
Photos of Elevated Goods
Promotions at Elevated Goods
Updates from Elevated Goods
0 Reviews of Elevated Goods
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.