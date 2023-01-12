Elevated is a patient care facility and a recreational shopping experience. We cultivate, produce and curate Montanan-grown cannabis products. From the moment you walk through the door you will know you found the right place. You will be greeted by one of Elevated’s knowledgeable staff who are here to walk you through our selection of product and strains that are best for you from our ever growing selection of Marijuana flower, Marijuana concentrates, Marijuana infused edibles, tinctures, topical and Marijuana infused salves. You are in good hands at any one of Elevated’s dispensary locations. We are purveyors of fine cannabis, and cannabis products. All products are tested for safety, potency, and quality by accredited licensed labs here in Montana. In addition to our recreational offerings, if you are looking for a Montana Marijuana Program provider that is professional, discrete and compassionate, look no further. Call and let us help you Elevate your health today.