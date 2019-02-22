JJH046 on March 20, 2019

Elevated is kind, friendly, and above all a professional dispensary. The business, with 2 locations in Billings which is very convenient, is clean sophisticated yet relaxed and staffed by friendly experts willing to engage their patients one on one to meet any need. As far as product this store is a strain lovers dream with as many as 40 or more strains available at any time and many of them quite rare (I recommend their proprietary strain 'Marrion Love' which often tests above 30% THCa). Also all manner of concentrates, tinctures, edibles, vape pens, cartridges, RSO and more including some beautiful Moon Rocks. They can also help you to navigate getting your card. Overall Elevated is a modern top shelf dispensary that I feel will be an example and credit to our state of professional compassionate care.