Waited soooooo long for a pickup order and I do every single time I come here. I sometimes stop here on my way to Otisville and I always place a order for pickup. The guy came out to my car after waiting A HALF HOUR and when I handed him my ID he asked if I had placed an order when I said yes he asked what I had ordered. Why place an order ahead of time if they don't even look at it or get it ready?? I was on my way to a birthday party and this entire experience took 45 minutes.This was a large order and they didnt even have everything I ordered so that made it take longer. I liked their selection and deals but this will definitely be the last time here. Everytime it's the same thing and takes so much of my time, I guess my time and money spent arnt valuable to them. I'll go to one of the other 10 dispensaries I pass on my way.