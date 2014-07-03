I really wanted to like this place. I live a half a mile from here and the location is extremely convenient. I also like that the owner opened in defiance of the Clark County council ban on pot shops. But, alas, my first trip here is also my last. I purchased two vape pens from two different manufacturers and one worked great; the other not at all. When I went to exchange, I was told by the manager that everyone is given a receipt and everyone is told they have 24 hours to return the cartridge if it isn't in working order. I acknowledge that I was given a receipt but I was NEVER informed about a 24 hour time limit to exchange. I've been to all the pot shops in Vancouver - none of them have ever mentioned anything about keeping your receipt or anything about a return policy. The service reps also offered no possible explanation as to why the very full vape cartridge may not work - when I purchased my first vape cartridge and refill they walked me through all possible scenarios that a cartridge wouldn't work and were very helpful and extremely knowledgeable. I won't be returning here. The manufacturer of the defective cartridge is Dogtown Pioneers out of Spokane, FYI.