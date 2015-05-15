izini on August 26, 2019

Emerald Haze has been my go-to spot for almost a year now, I must give them a fabulous review because I work in customer service and overall I’m impressed with them. Back when Medical had it’s big change, or should I say died, I stopped buying weed for a while. I have severe anxiety from trauma and going into a Rec store freaks me out, so I hate going into them. At least I hated going into them until I started regularly shopping at Emerald Haze. For this it really came down to human connection. Not small talk because I’m not capable of doing that, but something more personal that grounds me. Everyone here has been awesome, the people who work the door and the Bud-tenders. It all started when I wanted to try a Dab Pen and I had no clue what I was doing and never used oil. I was stressed out about asking since usually I just want out of there. The Bud-tender who I interacted with was Hassan, and he is a very calm and sweet gentleman who I instantly connected with. He gave me great instructions in a small amount of time, exactly what I wanted and indicative of his vast knowledge. He got me hooked on Oleum products, and I love him for it. After connecting with him I felt more comfortable shopping there and it allowed me to connect with other people. Some of them are Kayla, Michael, Hassan, Vidal, Kevin, Holli, and Lee. Vidal has always gave me fantastic recommendations, which is hard because I’m picky and weird. Lee noticed me wearing Alex Pardee art, which makes him incredibly awesome! Holli is always doing a fantastic job all around! Kevin and I nerded out on each other’s Disney Pins. Michael is always mad respectful, polite, and asks questions about me. Michael definitely goes above and beyond for working at the door. Kayla has exceeded all of my expectations for a Bud-tender! For the last 4 months she’s been my go-to person. Kayla always remembers little things about me, what I’m looking for, and what I like. I love hearing her honest feedback on products and she always has a very positive attitude and a big smile. I would like to thank everyone at Emerald Haze, weed is a huge part of me improving my quality of life and this has meant a lot to me. Thank you!