cranemom
Always have amazing prices! and most importantly, knowledgeable bud tenders. Rob Stone always knows just what I want!
4.7
10 reviews
They're always awesome, friendly and fast. Prices are decent and they're super convenient for anyone on the bus.
I’ve been to this shop many times. Yesterday, I went in and asked the girl for a Sativa cartridge. She gave me three, I picked one, and we proceeded with the transaction. Today I look at my cartridge and realize it says INDICA in big letters on the front. So, I go in (the day after, well within their measly 3-day return policy) and tell them what happened. The manager says sorry, you can’t exchange it. He explains that they can’t do a return or exchange, even when it was their employee that messed up, if the cartridge isn’t defective. He was not helpful, was not sorry for his employee, and made me never want to shop here again after being a loyal customer for years.
I'm sorry this happened. Our return policy is very strict. The one thing I can do is offer you a substantial discount to remedy this unfortunate situation. Please call Emerald Haze at 425 793 4293 ext 3. My name is Kris and I'm the store manager. I am usually here Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm.
This is my go to spot in renton, they have great selection, always have a great attitude and always play great music. I'd like to shout out one of their budtenders named Nassan, I just came in looking for a pre roll and told him I had 10 bucks. he grabbed something almost 11 dollars and took the change out of his top jar just so I could try it. these people are great at what they do and i highly recommend checking them out.
Thank you for your kind words!!! Way to go above and beyond Hassan!!!
Emerald Haze has been my go-to spot for almost a year now, I must give them a fabulous review because I work in customer service and overall I’m impressed with them. Back when Medical had it’s big change, or should I say died, I stopped buying weed for a while. I have severe anxiety from trauma and going into a Rec store freaks me out, so I hate going into them. At least I hated going into them until I started regularly shopping at Emerald Haze. For this it really came down to human connection. Not small talk because I’m not capable of doing that, but something more personal that grounds me. Everyone here has been awesome, the people who work the door and the Bud-tenders. It all started when I wanted to try a Dab Pen and I had no clue what I was doing and never used oil. I was stressed out about asking since usually I just want out of there. The Bud-tender who I interacted with was Hassan, and he is a very calm and sweet gentleman who I instantly connected with. He gave me great instructions in a small amount of time, exactly what I wanted and indicative of his vast knowledge. He got me hooked on Oleum products, and I love him for it. After connecting with him I felt more comfortable shopping there and it allowed me to connect with other people. Some of them are Kayla, Michael, Hassan, Vidal, Kevin, Holli, and Lee. Vidal has always gave me fantastic recommendations, which is hard because I’m picky and weird. Lee noticed me wearing Alex Pardee art, which makes him incredibly awesome! Holli is always doing a fantastic job all around! Kevin and I nerded out on each other’s Disney Pins. Michael is always mad respectful, polite, and asks questions about me. Michael definitely goes above and beyond for working at the door. Kayla has exceeded all of my expectations for a Bud-tender! For the last 4 months she’s been my go-to person. Kayla always remembers little things about me, what I’m looking for, and what I like. I love hearing her honest feedback on products and she always has a very positive attitude and a big smile. I would like to thank everyone at Emerald Haze, weed is a huge part of me improving my quality of life and this has meant a lot to me. Thank you!
This is the best thing to read as the store manager!!! THANK YOU izini for posting this review!!! We all appreciate the time you've taken out of your day to write this. We pride ourselves on customer service at Emerald Haze. I can't tell how proud of the staff I am right now. Way to go Haze Fam!!!
Best in town hands down 💯💯💯
Thank you Tonehuhman206!!!
Good deals!
We strive to keep the best deals around!!!
I like coming in and being made feel welcome
leafly420 is ALWAYS welcome at Emerald Haze!!!
love it love it love it !!!!
The Haze loves you too!!!
Cheapest prices, quality product, went here once and no other shop can compete with their prices. Happy Hour deals is a bonus, as long as their prices stay lower than any surrounding shops, this place is THE spot to go.
We do everything we possibly can to keep our prices low and our selection large. Thanks Chaos_Method!!!