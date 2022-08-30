Enchanted Strains
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Enchanted Strains
"Enchanted Strains is a modern dispensary supplying Medical and Recreational Cannabis customers in the greater Clovis area of New Mexico. We strive to provide high quality products at competitive prices and to give our customers a safe and friendly environment to purchase all of their cannabis needs." Mike COO