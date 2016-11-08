Nikkimimmzy
Best dispensery in town, budtenders are always knowledgeable and fun to talk to. Recently loved the white fire OG. Would love that in gram!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Best dispensery in town, budtenders are always knowledgeable and fun to talk to. Recently loved the white fire OG. Would love that in gram!
Great service and prices! Always a safe choice.
The $1 j’s of ghostrain haze from THC were terrible even for a buck. You would think they would bring something decent if they are in the store promoting their product. I hope the 1/8 of ice cream i bought isn’t even close to that awful pre-roll. I’m almost scared to try it. I know top hat has some decent concentrate but so far the flower sucks.
Enlighten was the first dispensary I visited in Alaska and they were extremely welcoming. Made me feel like a friend was helping me pick out my order. Anthony hooked me up with their deal on pre-rolls and a tasty cartridge to puff on for the week. Shoutout to Einstein Labs' Orange Creamsicle! Altogether a very pleasant experience at Enlighten Alaska
Thank you SO much for coming to see us! Anthony is amazing, stoked to hear that he hooked you up for your stay! We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review, they mean a lot to us!
Experienced with CBD shatter and Crumble and I am amazed on how much better i have been feeling. I am super pleased with the amount of options available and how honest/helpful the employees are as well! If you love dabbing as much as my man and i do, you’ll enjoy adding the flavorful CBD concentrated to your stash ;)
Yay!! So happy to hear that you are feeling good, that is amazing! CBD concentrates are such a powerful tool. Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us a review, it made our day :) See you next time!
Great shop with a friendly staff that are more than helpful. They offer a wide array of products, but I generally purchase flower from shops. The quality has always been good, and I wouldn't expect that to change.
Thanks so much for stopping by to show us some love!! Glad to hear that you are loving our selection. See you next time!
Best option in Anchorage by far
We are happy to hear that we are your favorite! Thanks for taking the time to show us some love. Be sure to mention this review next time you're in and you can get any half-gram pre-roll for 50% off! See you next time :)
Great Service product!
Thanks for the review! Stoked that you are happy with our service and products :) See you next time!
My budtender was very smart and knowledgeable about the different strains and products offered. He was sure to let us know of deals and savings opportunities, and definitely exceeded expectations. The place is nestled in cozy and welcoming.
Thanks so much for taking the time to leave a review! We have a huge menu and our staff has a big job learning about all the products and appreciate hearing the great feedback :) Please be sure to mention this review next time you're in for a pre-roll deal. Also, get ready for February 2nd, we are turning 2 and will be celebrating all weekend!
When you first walk in the person that IDs you always is welcoming. The atmosphere of this building is really great and the budtenders if they do not know something they find somebody that does. They are very personable the budtenders. And very knowledgeable. This is one great place to go.
It is a pleasure to hear that you enjoy our shop! We have a killer crew and it's always awesome to get great feedback. Thank you for taking the time to write a review and we look forward to seeing you next time!