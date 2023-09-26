Discover great stores near you
EPIC Smoke Shop
Epic Smoke Shop is proud to be Middle Georgia's first Recreational Hemp Dispensary! Our Exotic Hemp THCa Flower is grown Organically to be the same or better than Medical Cannabis. All containing THCa. We also have a massive supply of Edibles, Disposable Vapes, THC infused Flower and much more! EPIC Smoke Shop in Middle Georgia's One Stop Hope Shop for Raising Quality of Life an Alternative Healthy way. Stop by 209 Griffin Ave in Eastman, Ga and take a look. See you soon!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 33
209 Griffin Ave, Eastman, GA
License 212001
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
28 Reviews of EPIC Smoke Shop
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
