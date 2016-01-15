First Time Patient Deals! In-State Nevada MMJ Patients - With any cannabis purchase get a select 1/8 for $1 OR $10 Highly Edible or CannaPunch Out-of-State Medical Patients – Get 1 Pre Roll for $1 (The Facility)
Get 10% off on all products! Must show valid NV ID or utility bill with a Nevada address & patient/customer name.
Sign up for our loyalty program and start earning points to redeem for select products!
VETERAN Disability (paperwork required as proof): 0-33% Disabled - 10% 34-66 % Disabled - 20% 67-100 % Disabled - 30% VETERAN DISCOUNT 10%
Seniors 65+ get 10% off their purchase.
10% off (paperwork required as proof)
Available Every Single Day : - $25 Strain Specific Special Shelf 1/8s - 2 for $18 or 5 for $35 Select DGF Pre-Rolls
10% off for patients in the industry. Must show proof of employment every time.