Very knowledgeable staff, very friendly and helpful. Often very crowded, long lines, long wait times.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for dropping by and leaving a review, we definitely love to hear the feedback. We're glad to hear the teams are able to provide you everything you need. We will start looking at some measures to help create a better flow while ensuring every customer is getting all of the information they need. If you'd like you are able to order online for a quick and easy pick up, without having to wait in line.