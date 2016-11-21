Follow
Etain - Yonkers
1-914-437-7898
10% Discount
Proof of Medicaid, Medicare, Veteran, Disability or Senior
5% Discount
For all new patients a 5% discount is automatically applied during your first visit.
Loyalty Points
Loyalty points are given for every visit. They are dependent on how much was spent the last time. For every $100 spent, you receive $5 discount. This discount increases in increments of $5 until you reach $400. After $400 the discounts are stepped up to $10 for every $100 spent. Once the purchase hits $1,000, the discount amount goes up to $15 per $100 spent.
Restriction: A max amount of 1,100 points may be used in a transaction, equating to a $100 discount.