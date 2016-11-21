barbames
I have been a client at this location for a year. So far every time I've gone there the staff is polite and efficient.The office is clean and pleasant, and the products are reasonable. I would recommend Etain Yonkers very highly
4.8
4 reviews
Beautiful office. Nice folks. I like shopping at Etain and hope they do well, but need improvement on the product front. It's attractively packaged but the vapes leak and clog and the spray products don't shoot straight. Product splatters about. Work in progress.
I have been too a couple places and by far this is the best. The people were awesome and knowledgeable, most of all they make you fell comfortable !!!!
These Ladies at "Etain Health Dispensary" know how to produce Creme of the Crop "Grade A+" Cannabis products ! No Promos, No Discounts, Yes very Pricey nevertheless I'm very impressed ! Their Bhang Vape Cartridges and High Quality Vape Pens are superb ! The Concentrated "Capsules" work great for Pain, Chronic Pain, Pain in general ! Perfect location, Public Transportation is nearby walking distance to the Metro North Train and Yonkers Buses connecting with City MTA Buses from the Bronx , New York City ! Dinning & Banks, ATM's , Shopping close by. Love the area ! New York State #LegalizeIt Cannabis cures everything ! So Legalize it NOW 2017-2018 ! New York State DOH MMJ Program should address and include Female PMS , Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Glaucoma, PTSD and Bi-Polar Disorders to New York State's Qualifying Conditions ASAP ! Please help us in our efforts to petition New York State Medical Marijuana-Cannabis Program ! Lives are at risk.