THEFORTRESS on January 8, 2017

These Ladies at "Etain Health Dispensary" know how to produce Creme of the Crop "Grade A+" Cannabis products ! No Promos, No Discounts, Yes very Pricey nevertheless I'm very impressed ! Their Bhang Vape Cartridges and High Quality Vape Pens are superb ! The Concentrated "Capsules" work great for Pain, Chronic Pain, Pain in general ! Perfect location, Public Transportation is nearby walking distance to the Metro North Train and Yonkers Buses connecting with City MTA Buses from the Bronx , New York City ! Dinning & Banks, ATM's , Shopping close by. Love the area ! New York State #LegalizeIt Cannabis cures everything ! So Legalize it NOW 2017-2018 ! New York State DOH MMJ Program should address and include Female PMS , Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Glaucoma, PTSD and Bi-Polar Disorders to New York State's Qualifying Conditions ASAP ! Please help us in our efforts to petition New York State Medical Marijuana-Cannabis Program ! Lives are at risk.