They made it very easy from start to finish and gave me a 20% discount on my first time order….I’m over 65 and this helped a lot. I also got a defective ( go figure) disposable vape and they made it super easy to return it. Lots of product on the menu which is also a bonus…PA meds are still way too high……but they do run specials and I think they have a 10% discount for seniors~