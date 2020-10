I've been inside this dispensary before when I wasn't a patient, as a visitor with my girlfriend (at the time) and it's pretty nice. I'm looking forward to actually seeing the inside. They have a good system going on with curbside pickup. My experience was super fast and I found out I get $20 off my next 10 purchases, to reimburse the doctor visit fee. The lady who brought my product out was super friendly. Definately coming here from now on.