PandaMerk on October 2, 2019

SO VERY GLAD I CAME IN!!! I was looking around here on Leafly for any good deals on ounces and EHC was at the top of the list. I hadn't been in before, but since it was close and I was "tired" of the others nearby (knowing what they already have) I decided to check it out. I have a hard time remembering names but the two wonderful ladies working on 10/1/19 around 1-2pm were so friendly, welcoming, and very helpful with my questions and purchase. I know that I can be a difficult person to communicate with, however...To the one who helped me get the best deal in the house! The Wedding Cake is just what I needed for a nice relaxing evening (notsleepyjustheady😚) and the Allen Wrench is a VERY nice n Happy wake n bake😃😃😃 Thank you so much Eugreen Health Center🤗 I'll be back fer sure👍✌️🤙🖖