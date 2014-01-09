neptunebelle
Just left this location and had a horrible experience. They pulled a bait and switch. They showed me flower in a jar on the shelf which was nice,and then bagged up tiny scraps and stems from a bin underneath the counter. And then proceeded to sell it to me. And then when i said something to the red headed budtender, she was so rude and had a very horrible attitude. Poor product, even worse customer service. I will never being going there again. I will also be telling people that i know about this terrible experience.