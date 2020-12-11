When you walk through their doors you are greeted with a smile by every worker in the store. They are very friendly, and very helpful. They never make me feel dumb when I ask questions. They are very knowledgeable about their products. The prices are out of this world amazing, and the quality of their products are spectacular. The store is always clean and very well organized. The point system is awesome. I started going there a month or so ago, and I haven't been anywhere else since. I have recommended several people to the store, and will continue to recommend others. My husband and I absolutely love this store, and we always leave happy!! They have it all: bud( my favorite is durban poison), wax(my favorite cotton candy kush), edibles(my favorite is a tosh up of the bonus nuggets and the cactus pads), cartridges (my favorite is green crack), and all your necessities to enjoy the products you purchase. To all the employees, keep up the good work.... YOU ROCK!!