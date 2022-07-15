I began here when my regular spot ran out of a particular strain, I haven’t stopped returning. I also tried other spots in and around town. This place remains the most consistent in quality and customer care combined and a few of the staff here are just all around good people. Selection: This place has a nice rotation on strains as well as a cool balance of strain types. Education: They’re knowledgeable and willing to speak & educate customers on the plants natural biology, as well as their potential affects. Of course to each their own, but if you look to strains for particular focus of the experience this is a great place (see next segment) Medical: They seem to exhibit a real care for separation, I was told that they keep plants zoned off from each other from seed to shop. That tells me they respect the medical side of the operation. This kind of care is not common. Friendliness: 4/5 ain’t bad Customer Service: ATM often out of cash, a hassle a few times now however, it’s not a reflection of any particular employee of course. The shop is well kept for the most part and organized on the shelf and case with care. Specials: Holiday deals, offered with most major holidays but preselected savings only. Random deals; percentages off certain strains. Medical pricing deals and offers.