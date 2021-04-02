I have used Euphoria as my medical dispensary for almost 3 years. They are outstanding, if you like flower especially They run the game on excellent, high grade cannabis flower and several strains are far over 30% and I will vouch on that. A large selection so something for everyoe. The concentrates are by far better than anything else available. The ridicuous state tax makes it somewhat spendy but look at what your getting. Very high quality cannabis or pass by and get some high grade seeds with your flower...If you are smoking the same thing as I am its just d..u..m dumb. Much love and thanks to Chad who is the man to see hes a great guy and literally has gone out of his way to help me , Dallas..dudes a funny sob and rad guy, AND my favorite of the crew who keeps dem boyz in line and always reccomends the perfect medicine for your needs. All the ladies and gentlemen are extremly well versed in their knowledge and proffesionalism. I dont go anywhere else because I really like the people and product.A+++++