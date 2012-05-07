I went in to check this place out and get my freebie. It was open and sterile. I am not used to not have some level of privacy. It's one thing to have to tell a bud-tender what symptoms you have, it's quite another to annouce it to the whole store. I asked for recomendations and was looked at with dismay, the guy told me "it was up to me." They did have a large variety but their pricing was hard to follow.