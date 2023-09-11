DISPENSARY
Everest Dispensary LLC
Everest Dispensary is a friendly and welcoming environment that clearly lays out quality, well arrange products, sourced from local license vendors, to provide you an experience higher than Everest. We are a woman minority owned business and proudly serve the local and visitor community of the greater Atlantic City Region.
1226 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
License RE000897
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
