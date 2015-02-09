dubdubdub
Great location with friendly, knowledgeable staff. Selection can be a little sparse at times.
4.3
7 reviews
Super knowledgeable, very friendly staff- lots of traffic through the store, yet short wait times. A lot of traffic tells me they are doing something right.
One of the best shops I have been to. Amazing selection, the prices are unbeatable. I got some Hash Oil here for only $10 and it was fire! Insane deals on Bud to, I would highly recommend this shop.
Terrible selection. Maybe it's their growers but the quality of their weed is terrible. Even the most expensive strands they have are terrible. Not worth it, I live in Blaine so was excited to have a shop locally but I will just head to lynden or Bellingham. Very much not worth it. Strands you have never even heard of and NONE of the good ones. Lost this costumer for sure.
I'm a smoker that loves to indulge after work and at night, not a drinker so to say the least I know my flower. Whenever I'm unable to come across some myself through my own means, Evergreen is always the plan B. No if and or buts about it. I used to go into 20/20 on the guide meridian, however after about 8 different trips in over about 6 months, all in all I have to say very disappointed. Don't let the atmosphere and the prices fool you. I would say 9/10 of anything flower related you get there WILL be toasty dry, regardless of harvest date or container. I've always been moderately happy with their products potency and flavor, but in the end it is always harsh, and don't you dare take it to a grinder or you will be severely disappointed unfortunately. With Evergreen however, nearly everything is still grindable. I will be honest and fair and say I have come across a couple dry ones from Evergreen, however they weren't $15 a gram or more and were still not too harsh. Love Evergreen. I would recommend it to anyone that wants a great product at a truely solid price. Still spendy compared to on the street, but hey if you shop right you can walk out with more than you know what to do with!
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Excellent prices!
I stop into this store quite often. Every time I visit I am greeted by a friendly employee that actually knows something about the Cannabis they are trying to sell me! Prices are the best I have seen in the recreational market. I highly recommend the 7.5g bags of trim for $39, you don't get dust like at other shops, you get actual trim! Even buds sometimes! The store itself is always clean and lovely to be in, plenty of local art on display and for sale. I will continue to give this store my business for as long as they allow! Cheers.