a91timm on May 4, 2015

I'm a smoker that loves to indulge after work and at night, not a drinker so to say the least I know my flower. Whenever I'm unable to come across some myself through my own means, Evergreen is always the plan B. No if and or buts about it. I used to go into 20/20 on the guide meridian, however after about 8 different trips in over about 6 months, all in all I have to say very disappointed. Don't let the atmosphere and the prices fool you. I would say 9/10 of anything flower related you get there WILL be toasty dry, regardless of harvest date or container. I've always been moderately happy with their products potency and flavor, but in the end it is always harsh, and don't you dare take it to a grinder or you will be severely disappointed unfortunately. With Evergreen however, nearly everything is still grindable. I will be honest and fair and say I have come across a couple dry ones from Evergreen, however they weren't $15 a gram or more and were still not too harsh. Love Evergreen. I would recommend it to anyone that wants a great product at a truely solid price. Still spendy compared to on the street, but hey if you shop right you can walk out with more than you know what to do with!