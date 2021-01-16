TOTAL GAS! This place is LIT!!!! The flower on their special shelf looked like the top shelf of other places. Terps off the chart. The shake looked great as well...everything from frosty, buddy shake to cooking shake. Prices are in line with the rest of OKC, but the quality was HANDS DOWN much better. The budtenders actually knew what they were talking about...I think they might actually know more about cannabis than I do and that's saying something. The store is open and clean. Masks were worn by all. Plenty of parking. Great discounts as a first time patient...15% along with a pretty impressive rewards program that you can use at all the other Starbuds locations, so that's cool. Overall, I'm impressed and won't be going anyhwere else. This place is TOTAL FIRE!