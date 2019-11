Thestoneymama on November 1, 2019

Love this store! Very kind, knowledgeable staff that have a plethora of details about every producer, processor and strain. Very helpful for trying to find a specific feel within your price range. Love that they only work with farms that practice green, pesticide free farming practices, and that they take a focus to smaller farms, local grows and people who came over from WA’s medical days. I enjoy coming to this store multiple times a week!