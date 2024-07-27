We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Evergreen Retail
Brockport, NY
4.8
(
4 reviews
)
289.2 miles away
4 Reviews of Evergreen Retail
4.8
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
4.5
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
July 27, 2024
a........r
The store is very clean and organized and the staff and owner were very helpful.
read full review
August 12, 2024
b........r
Employees should be allowed to be a more friendly and knowledgeable.
read full review
August 18, 2024
K........3
Excellent service and products.
read full review
August 24, 2024
r........2
Small and well accommodated! If you have questions, you need only ask. All products and pricing are on display and quite the menu! So happy to shop & support LOCAL growers, too.
read full review
Evergreen Retail