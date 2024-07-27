DISPENSARY
Evergreen Retail

Brockport, NY
289.2 miles away
4 Reviews of Evergreen Retail

5.0
Quality
4.5
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
July 27, 2024
The store is very clean and organized and the staff and owner were very helpful.
August 12, 2024
Employees should be allowed to be a more friendly and knowledgeable.
August 18, 2024
Excellent service and products.
August 24, 2024
Small and well accommodated! If you have questions, you need only ask. All products and pricing are on display and quite the menu! So happy to shop & support LOCAL growers, too.