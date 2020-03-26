19 products
Okmulgee GSC
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Okmulgee Bubblegum
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Okmulgee Members Only OG
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Okmulgee Blue Dream
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
100 Exotic Ounces
from EVERMORE IN HOUSE DEALS!!!
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
$6 GRAMS!
from EVERMORE IN HOUSE DEALS
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Small Bud Special
from GG# 4 - Small Bud Wholesale
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Scout
from New Leaf Medicinals
31%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan
from DP FARMS
18%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui
from BudEase
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from DP FARMS
18%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BlueBerry Mango
from BudEase
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC Extreme
from BudEase
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Rain
from New Leaf Medicinals
36%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from New Leaf Medicinals
31%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO X MAC
from GMO X MAC
28%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Thunder Strawberry Batter
from Thunder Puff
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Live Batter
from Honeywell Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Live Batter
from Honeywell Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only