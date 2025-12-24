🌿 Evexía – A Vessel to Wellness | Conover, North Carolina Located in the heart of downtown Conover, North Carolina, just minutes from Hickory, Newton, and the greater Catawba Valley, Evexía is more than a wellness store — it’s a holistic hub for natural health, education, and plant-based healing. Our mission is simple: to help our community reconnect to nature through trusted, science-backed, and spiritually aligned wellness products. At Evexía, you’ll find a warm, knowledgeable team ready to guide you toward balance for mind, body, and spirit. 🌱 What We Offer Evexía proudly curates a diverse collection of functional and hemp-derived products designed to support clarity, focus, rest, and vitality. Our shelves feature: Premium hemp flower & pre-rolls from Tapestry Herb Co., Modern Herb Co., and Revelry — high-quality, lab-tested, and North Carolina compliant. Functional beverages & adaptogenic elixirs from innovators like Loyal Oils and Celestial Wellness, offering sugar-free, alcohol-alternative options that bring calm and creativity without compromise. Vegan gummies, tinctures, and topicals from leading national brands such as Wyld and Green Goddess, blending flavor, function, and transparency. Holistic wellness supplements including PerfectAmino by BodyHealth and Glutathione by Rho Nutrition — clean support for recovery, detox, and cellular health. Local artisan goods & educational events that celebrate community, mindfulness, and connection — from Tai Chi classes and wellness workshops to brand pop-ups and creative gatherings. ✨ Our Philosophy At Evexía, wellness is both personal and collective. We believe in responsible, transparent access to plant medicine and functional wellness — free of stigma, rich in knowledge, and rooted in intention. Whether you’re exploring THC-free CBD, discovering hemp-derived Delta-9 alternatives, looking for functional mushroom blends, or simply seeking natural relief and restorative balance, we’re here to help you find what resonates. 📍 Visit Us Find us in Conover’s historic downtown district, easily accessible from Hickory, Newton, Maiden, and surrounding Catawba County communities. Step inside to experience a modern wellness space that feels like home — where education meets empathy, and nature meets science. ✨ As Within, So Without. Come experience wellness redefined at Evexía, your local destination for plant-based living, holistic healing, and mindful community in the North Carolina foothills.