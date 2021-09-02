Very knowledgeable staff! SOMEBODY has answers in store for ANY question! Individually label terpenes and I enjoy that in itself. Focused on educating as well as medicating, and that's the best kind of dispensary! Very hard to find em like this!! I bought Sour Banana Cookies concentrate, and it sure is some premium stuff! Shiny, potent, not too rough on the lungs. Very nice buds, and I will have to be trying some next visit! Thank you again EXOTIC! **If you are considering going, it'll definitely be worth the trip!!**