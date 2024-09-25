I recently visited Exotics and was blown away by their selection of THC-A products! The quality was top-notch, and the staff were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful in guiding me through my choices. What really surprised me was discovering their infused slushies and ice cream! It was such a fun twist to the typical dispensary offerings. I couldn’t resist trying the slushy—it was refreshing, delicious, and gave a nice, mellow vibe. The ice cream was equally impressive; creamy and packed with flavor, it made for the perfect treat. Overall, my experience was fantastic, and I can’t wait to go back for more. Highly recommend checking this place out if you're looking for quality products and a unique twist on edibles!