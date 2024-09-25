During a recent layover in Memphis, I had the pleasure of visiting Exotics. The staff was incredibly helpful and kind, making my experience smooth and enjoyable. They took the time to answer all my questions and guided me to the right products. The atmosphere was welcoming, and I left feeling satisfied. Highly recommend this dispensary if you’re in the area!
I recently visited Exotics and was blown away by their selection of THC-A products! The quality was top-notch, and the staff were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful in guiding me through my choices.
What really surprised me was discovering their infused slushies and ice cream! It was such a fun twist to the typical dispensary offerings. I couldn’t resist trying the slushy—it was refreshing, delicious, and gave a nice, mellow vibe. The ice cream was equally impressive; creamy and packed with flavor, it made for the perfect treat.
Overall, my experience was fantastic, and I can’t wait to go back for more. Highly recommend checking this place out if you're looking for quality products and a unique twist on edibles!