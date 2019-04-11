Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ve never seen purple like that before. Grand daddy purple is unbelievably purple.
Emeliachristina
on April 23, 2019
The staff is soooooo nice! Often when I go to dispensaries, I get treated rudely and like I'm stupid. Here the staff educates you on product without talking down to you and making sure you get what you want.