Falcanna Cannabis Dispensary is known for unique proprietary genetics that can only be found through the Falcanna brand. Our cannabis flower is 100% organically grown, pesticide-free, and ALWAYS hand-trimmed. Grown with care in Oklahoma by the Falcanna team, we only use the highest quality OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) certified nutrients to provide customers with the highest quality flower. Come in and celebrate the opening of our first location in Edmond and enjoy all Falcanna flower 30% OFF through March!!! Location in Guthrie, Norman, and OKC coming soon!