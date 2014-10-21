Sistyria on April 15, 2017

Been here several times. I have to look up each strain for medical purpose and make sure they can't cause anxiety or paranoia. Last time the lady working there was really helpful and patient with me. Luckily most who work here are friendly and willing to help you as much as they can. Once a guy who worked there didn't know which strains where indica/sativa/hybrid. He wasn't helpful nor seemed interested in helping me at all. So far all the weed I've tried here has been good. The strains vary quite a lot.