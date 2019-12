Toasty207 on October 7, 2019

I have been to many of the other stores in the area and non can compare to the level of service and product you can find here. The store was so welcoming. The other store I have been to have been intimidating. Not at Farley’s. You walk in and instantly feel like you are at home. The staff is friendly but professional. I had ample time to ask questions and get some direction. The bud was the best part. Lots of choices. The Mandarin Cookies was tasty and well balanced. Clean burning all the way through the joint. The wizard punch gave me a punch and it tasted just like blueberry slime the budtender said. Please go you won’t be disappointed.