REFER A FRIEND AND YOU GET A FREE CONE
Valid 6/15/2019
Refer a friend and when they make their first purchase and they give us your name you get a free cone of your choice. Limited Edition, Premium and Value all available for your freebie. All cones are one gram bud and hand packed in house. We love your support and we want to reward you for it.
Available only to medical card holders.
First Time Patient 10% Discount
Valid 4/26/2019
Welcome to Farley’s Cannabis Farm. To celebrate our new storefront we are offering 10% off your first purchase.
Only eligible for your first purchase. Cannot be combined with any other deals or discounts.
Veteran Discount
Valid 4/26/2019
All veterans get 10% off at Farley’s Cannabis Farm Storefront.
Veterans and active military only. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
CBD Discount for all Medical Patients
Valid 4/26/2019
At Farley’s Cannabis Farm we believe in the power of the plant so much we are offering a 10% discount on all CBD products for all of our Medical Card holders.
Cannot be combined with any other deals or discounts. Available only to medical card holders.