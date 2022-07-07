Definitely my new go to store! It’s SO NICE inside. The staff is wonderful and they have products I’ve never been able to get my hands on anywhere in the surrounding area! Great deals as well! Highly recommend the Farm2Lab brand as well.. their products are 🔥🔥🔥
They mentioned they are opening a second location in Palm Springs
