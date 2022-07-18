Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Farm2Lab - Desert Hot Springs
Farm2lab who has been bringing you the highest quality products for years FINALLY has their own retail fronts in the Coachella Valley. With our two location in Desert Hot Springs now open and our Palm Springs location soon!!! ALL Farm2Lab Products buy 1 get one for a penny!!! Penny Farm2Lab PreRolls with EVERY order!!!!!! 20% off first time customers BUY ONE GET ONE FOR A PENNY ON FEATURED BRANDS CONNECTED, ALLIEN LABS, SAUSE AND WYLD DAILY DEALS COMMING SOOON
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Farm2Lab - Desert Hot Springs
Deals at Farm2Lab - Desert Hot Springs
BUY ONE GET ONE FOR A PENNY ON FEATURED BRANDS AND PRODUCTS
NO STACKING PROMOS