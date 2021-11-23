Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Farma Swiss
Farma Swiss is dedicated to providing our patients with quality medicine at the most affordable prices in Gallatin County. We craft all our medicine in-house. Our flower is carefully cultivated and grown indoors, using a clean, custom-built growing facility. Our deliveries to Bozeman, Belgrade, Gallatin Gateway, Manhattan, and surrounding areas are discrete, timely, and delivered with professional care. At Farma Swiss, we strive to meet the needs of any and all of our patients. If there is a product or service that you would like to see at Farma Swiss, reach out to us, we'd love to hear from you.
Upon completion of your first purchase from Farma Swiss, receive store credit equal in value to your purchase, to be used whenever you would like! (First-time buyer reward promo codes are sent via email)
Invite a friend to Farma Swiss and receive store credit equal in value to your referrals first purchase! When a new patient (first-time buyer) uses your name as a referral on their first purchase, you receive store credit equal equal in value to your referrals first purchase! The referral must have a valid MMMP Patient card and must be a first-time buyer at Farma Swiss. (Referral reward promo codes are sent via email)
Patients who spend $80 or more at Farma Swiss throughout a month are eligible. All eligible patients earn 2 FREE grams to be redeemed however you would like! Can be used on any strain of flower or pre-roll. (Promo code will be emailed to your inbox on the first of each month)