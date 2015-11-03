Jason.E on March 20, 2019

Staff has been friendly all times I visit weekly!! but security just lost gis mind!! Pushed me without cause and tried starting a fight with me!! even putting his gun on the counter unsecured inside to come back out and yell some more hoping Id fight him. I'm a veteran with medical card but he wanted to be a dick to me for showing him my Government id card and medical card before i found my out of state ID! He started this altercation over his proception of me throwing this third ID at him when i clearly casually tossed it onto the counter. Worse security gaurd ever!! Shame I will be unable to continue my weekly patronage of this shop if this disgruntled and negative person is kept around.