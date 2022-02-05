Feel Good Shop Clarendon (AllSUP’s Store # 2370)
Feel Good Shop Clarendon (AllSUP’s Store # 2370)

Claredon, TX
1318.5 miles away
About this dispensary

Feel Good Shop Clarendon (AllSUP’s Store # 2370)

We carry only the best CBD and Delta-8. Trusted Brands:Tested. Safe. Legal. Affordable. Actually Work. Look for the “Feel Good Shop” logo for trusted CBD and Delta-8 products at your local convenience store. Think of us like a store within a store at your local retailer — carrying only the best CBD and Delta-8 products. We took the time to understand what products our customers needed, so we could deliver the best assortment of products to you in one place… and it’s right around the corner. There are many “CBD” products for sale out there, and most customers don’t which one is good or reliable. Our team of product experts at the Feel Good Shop set out to do this work by hand-selecting premium products that we have confirmed are safe, lab tested, and work as advertised. If you see a product with the Feel Good Shop seal in a store, you can rest assured that it’s safe and effective.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 1
805 W 2nd Street, Claredon, TX
Call 8068740187
ATMStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12am - 12am
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am

