I love the location. I don't like that there's no Menu. WTF
4.9
10 reviews
Great out of the way dispensary. Visited twice. Staff is very helpful and friendly. Good deals that change each day. Large variety to choose from.
Laid back. Very nice and polite. Gave what seemed to be honest opinions rather than just trying to sell something. My only complaint is the towns gas station bathroom haha. But the prices where awesome so I say it’s worth the trip to stock up. I would visit again. 10/10.
Miss Lisa you never seem to amaze us. Thank you again for helping us. Love the people and love the drive. See you in a couple weeks. And btw thank you in being involved with knowing where these tax dollars are spent (city council).Thank you for being there for us and making the community first.
A little out of the way but the drive is gorgeous. The facility is perfectly tuned to customers. The big deal is this dispensary is in it to win it. All those other special deals and discounts are smoke and mirrors. With my “20%” veterans discount at that other place I still pay way more than at Fiddler’s. The deals are real and if you can make the drive you’ll be dollars ahead!
Thank you Fiddler's Green. My first time experience was very pleasant and peaceful. Your setup is ready for the next level once our State is up and fully growing. Thanks for offering the deals that you are available to offer. Y'all rock. The atmosphere is perfectly relaxed and comfortable. Really love the bud bar setup. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to sit and look through a menu and have a one on one budtender working with you. I have to say, if you want a Pleasant Peaceful Mountain Dispensary experience with Greener Mountains that gives you that hometown country feeling then I recommend you Fiddler's Green. You know that's where you'll find me. See y'all again soon. 😎
Best darn dispensary in Arkansas. Best deals & atmosphere. Great people. The Lone Ranger & Tonto.😎😎
Friendly and knowledgeable with good daily specials
menu please
Great setup I enjoyed my whole experience will return again