SynergisticShift on October 29, 2019

Thank you Fiddler's Green. My first time experience was very pleasant and peaceful. Your setup is ready for the next level once our State is up and fully growing. Thanks for offering the deals that you are available to offer. Y'all rock. The atmosphere is perfectly relaxed and comfortable. Really love the bud bar setup. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to sit and look through a menu and have a one on one budtender working with you. I have to say, if you want a Pleasant Peaceful Mountain Dispensary experience with Greener Mountains that gives you that hometown country feeling then I recommend you Fiddler's Green. You know that's where you'll find me. See y'all again soon. 😎