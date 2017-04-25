Kimichii on December 21, 2018

Amazing,knowledgeable bud-tenders. Doesn’t day the ingredients or describing eatables and bud. My boyfriend ordered an edible and didn’t know it had nuts. Once we found out (before he took it thankfully) we called and told them they said legally they can’t return it even though it’s not open. They did however, they will give a discount on the next trip there. We’re very wonderful about it and apologized even though it wasn’t their fault, they said they would bring it up to management. I personally can hear any music if there is any but I’m also a tad bit of a hearing issue so could be customer error. (which happens lol.) another time a miss-understanding happened and I didn’t have enough for what I pre-ordered he tried his best to get me in my what was thought budget so it wasn’t a waste of gas once it was figured out he was so nice about it and gave me a discount. Wonderful people feel like apart of a family :)