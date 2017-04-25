plannernerd
The staff here is THE best! I won't go anywhere else. I live in Belfair but will make the journey to this store. The shop is always clean and well stocked. The prices are affordable. There are vendors and special guests regularly, too.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
The staff here is THE best! I won't go anywhere else. I live in Belfair but will make the journey to this store. The shop is always clean and well stocked. The prices are affordable. There are vendors and special guests regularly, too.
Super nice and helpful staff, clean shop, and great selection
These people know what's up.. chill environment, great service, great prices, and decent selection. this place is my go-to and highly recommend.
Amazing,knowledgeable bud-tenders. Doesn’t day the ingredients or describing eatables and bud. My boyfriend ordered an edible and didn’t know it had nuts. Once we found out (before he took it thankfully) we called and told them they said legally they can’t return it even though it’s not open. They did however, they will give a discount on the next trip there. We’re very wonderful about it and apologized even though it wasn’t their fault, they said they would bring it up to management. I personally can hear any music if there is any but I’m also a tad bit of a hearing issue so could be customer error. (which happens lol.) another time a miss-understanding happened and I didn’t have enough for what I pre-ordered he tried his best to get me in my what was thought budget so it wasn’t a waste of gas once it was figured out he was so nice about it and gave me a discount. Wonderful people feel like apart of a family :)
This is very nice place. The people greeted me right when I came in the place. Deandre was very helpful and is very knowledgeable. My number one spot
Hello There. Its very awesome to hear your feedback on how we are doing and the products we have. We always want our customers to leave happy with product they like. Because you are a loyal customer, please show proof of this review to a budtender and receive 15% OFF your purchase. Thanks again for being awesome! -Fillabong
This store is top notch. If you have questions, I promise they have answers. I am a former professional grower from AZ, these guys know their stuff. If your real lucky, you'll get DeAndre or Brandon. The quality of service they provide saves the day everytime. Highly recommended!!!!!!
First time visit once I walked through the doors I was greeted with a nice smile and good atmosphere. Staff was very knowledgeable of different items & answered ALL my questions happily super helpful! Thank you Deandre W. for your help I will be back & telling some friends!
Hey there, we hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. Its great to hear your feedback on how we are doing and how you like the shop. Its awesome to hear Deandre helped you with everything you needed, because your a loyal customer please show proof of this review and receive 15% OFF your next purchase. Thanks again for being an awesome customer. -Fillabong
Love it. Brandon is great, he is super knowledgeable and provides lots of suggestions on the best/ worst strains based on what feeling you're in search of or trying to avoid. Plus, he's very friendly and willing to explain anything. Love most the stuff I've gotten from here and the experience is always positive!
Hi there We hope you are having a great week so far. Your feedback is very important to us and we greatly appreciate it. Brandon is a great budtender and is amazing at what he does. We try to help everyone out and get everyone what they need. Because you are a loyal customer please show proof of this review to a budtender and receive 15% OFF your next purchase. -Fillabong
Dean was very knowledgeable, I thought I knew what I needed, he was able to identify what I was looking for and why within minutes. Very friendly, great place. I will be recommending you shop.
my boy Amen's smile is contagious