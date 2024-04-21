Firefly Cannabis
Firefly Cannabis
dispensary
Medical

Firefly Cannabis

Ocean SpringsMississippi
875.3 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
251 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Firefly Cannabis

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
6911 Washington Ave., Suite B, Ocean Springs, MS
Send a message
Call 228-226-1312
License DSPY017630
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
9am - 3pm

Photos of Firefly Cannabis

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Firefly Cannabis

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.